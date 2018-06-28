Organisers cancel inaugural Triple Crown Series

Due to the persistent inclement weather, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) has been forced to cancel the inaugural Triple Crown Series.

According to JJTRC head, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. the decision to cancel the event was a regrettable one but the best decision was taken with the horses and turfites in mind.

However, Mohamed Jr. noted yesterday that plans are on stream to stage a horse race meet when the weather takes a turn for the better.

Mohamed Jr. said that August 19 is a target date to stage the 12th edition of the lucrative Guyana Cup at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

In an effort to appease the horse race fans, Mohamed Jr noted that the raffle to win a Nissan Tiida and other prizes has been decreased to $2000 from $5000.

“We drop the raffle price to $2000 for the inconvenience.”

A programme will be published shortly for the August fixture.