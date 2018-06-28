Two-day dominoes competition set to start Saturday

The Dynasty Sports Club in South Ruimveldt will be a hive of activity Saturday when the trio of Boston, Wiltshire and James stage a two day Open Dominoes competition.

The competition is open to all teams with the winner of the event pocketing $200,000 and a trophy.

The second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.

On the individual side, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will pocket $5000.

All prizes are guaranteed.

Entrance fee is $12,000 per team.

According to a release, “Brans Security Service added its name to the list of sponsors when Managing Director Harold Brandford handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire, at the entity’s Head Office on Duncan Street.

“Brandford spoke about his long friendship with Boston. He also acknowledged the encouraging growth the sport has enjoyed in recent times. Wiltshire, in response, thanked the company for its support and promised that the tournament will be run in an exemplary manner, befitting the wishes of the sponsor,” the release added.