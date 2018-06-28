Sports

Williams throws down the gauntlet to James ahead of API

By Staff Writer
Kirani James left, Daniel Williams

Come saturday, Kirani James, Grenada’s 400-metre Olympic and World Champion, will want to add the Aliann Pompey Invitational title to the long list of his accomplishments.

However, 18-year-old Daniel Williams, is throwing down the gauntlet to the Olympic and World champion and will be hoping to make a name for himself  by beating the man known as the ‘Jaguar’.

James, at the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 9 in Jamaica, clocked an impressive 44.35 seconds to win the 400 metres in his first race in over a year after recovering from Graves’ disease (an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones)…..

More in Sports

Brazil outclass Serbia to set up Mexico clash

sn guyana news

Swiss set up Sweden clash after pulsating draw

Shambolic Germany sent packing after loss to South Korea

Five Guyanese in CWI President’s XI

By

GCS support for Aliann Pompey International meet

sn guyana news

Keep Ya Five Alive Futsal tourney set to commence in July

Two-day dominoes competition set to start Saturday

Arjoon begins title defence with an easy first-round win

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web