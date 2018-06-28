Williams throws down the gauntlet to James ahead of API

Come saturday, Kirani James, Grenada’s 400-metre Olympic and World Champion, will want to add the Aliann Pompey Invitational title to the long list of his accomplishments.
However, 18-year-old Daniel Williams, is throwing down the gauntlet to the Olympic and World champion and will be hoping to make a name for himself by beating the man known as the ‘Jaguar’.
James, at the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 9 in Jamaica, clocked an impressive 44.35 seconds to win the 400 metres in his first race in over a year after recovering from Graves’ disease (an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones)…..
