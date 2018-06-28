Windies paid for “silly mistakes”, says Holder

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Jason Holder said Tuesday West Indies had made “silly mistakes” which cost them the historic day/night Test and a much-needed series-win over Sri Lanka.

In a low-scoring contest at Kensington Oval, West Indies went down by four wickets on the penultimate day to surrender their series lead and settle for a 1-1 draw in the three-Test rubber.

West Indies had the better of the first innings exchanges to lead Sri Lanka by 50 runs but then crashed to 93 all out – their lowest-ever total at the Oval – before missing catches as the visitors successfully chased down 144 for victory.

“The last two Test matches we played here we had victory so it’s tough to come here and lose a close one but we just didn’t play well enough,” said Holder who took nine wickets in the match and scored a half-century to be adjudged Man-of-the-Match.

“We missed a few chances in the second innings and obviously we [didn’t do well] with the bat in the second innings as well. You can’t expect to make these silly mistakes and expect to win a series.

“As I said before, I am really proud of the individual performances. Hopefully we can bring it together again against the Bangladeshis.”

The Oval pitch boasted a green tinge throughout and seamers on both sides flourished. Holder bowled brilliantly to snare four for 19 in the first innings to dismiss Sri Lanka for 154.

However, the Windies then faltered badly in their second innings, bowled out in just over a session on Monday’s third day to leave the Sri Lankans with a tricky target.

Holder, who finished with five for 41, left the tourists stumbling on 81 for five at the close but a 63-run, unbroken seventh wicket stand between Kusal Perera (28 not out) and Dilruwan Perera (23 not out) saw their side over the line.

“There was something there for the faster bowlers. The ball seamed and swung around all match practically and there was something there for bowlers once you [put in the effort],” Holder pointed out.

“The invariable bounce is something you probably don’t like in a Test match but nevertheless you still had to go out there and put the ball in the correct area and I was able to get some wickets, Shannon was able to get some wickets, Kemar was able to get some wickets and the Sri Lankan bowlers as well.”

Holder said despite defeat, he was pleased with his performance. He top-scored with 74 in the Windies first innings to rescue his side and then followed up with wickets.

“I feel pretty good. I’m one to be often confident. I always look at the positive side of things,” the 26-year-old said.

“I was feeling good all series with bat and ball without clicking and I was happy just to click in this last game. Unfortunately we came out on the losing end but nevertheless, I feel really good with my performance.” West Indies face Bangladesh in the first match of a two-Test series starting July 4 in Antigua.