Wins for St Rose’s and St Joseph’s High Schools in YBG

St. Joseph High, St. Roses’ High and Tutorial Secondary secured wins in the U16 division, when the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

St. Joseph High crushed the Bishops’ High 30-18. Shaquawn Gill led the assault with 15 points, nine steals and five rebounds.

Shaqueen Wilson chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds. For the loser, Keron Bacchus and Timothy Richmond scored six points apiece.

Similarly, St. Roses’ High dismissed North Georgetown 35-21. Storme Jordan recorded 12 points and eight rebounds, while Wesley Baker assisted with seven points and six rebounds…..