Cheeks, Saywack eager to lead Guyana’s challenge

In a bid to return championship honours to Guyana, two of Guyana’s most senior members of the Junior National Squash Team are currently in Canada ramping up their preparations for this year’s Junior CASA Tournament in Jamaica.

Alexander Cheeks, 18, who is this year’s captain, and Rithew Saywack, 18, have both being members of the team during Guyana’s period of dominance of the Caribbean from 2005 to 2016.

They have also experienced the bitter taste of defeat. Last year, when Guyana hosted the CASA Championships, they were part of the team which surrendered the all-around title to Barbados, ending the much talked about 12-year dynasty. ….