Guyana secure a win and a draw on opening day

Guyana’s female hockey team began the Barbados Hockey Federation (BHF) 2018 International Women’s Hockey series on a positive note after walking away with a win and a draw on the opening day in Barbados.

The South Americans in their second match of the day edged past powerhouse Trinidad and Tobago 1 – 0.

The win came courtesy of a Marzana Fiedtkou penalty corner conversion which ultimately decided the outcome of the game, as she continued her consistent goal scoring run. ….