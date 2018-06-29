Sports

Guyana secure a win and a draw on opening day

BHF 2018 International Women’s Hockey Series

By
Marzana Fiedtkou

Guyana’s female hockey team began the Barbados Hockey Federation (BHF) 2018 International Women’s Hockey series on a positive note after walking away with a win and a draw on the opening day in Barbados. 

 The South Americans in their second match of the day edged past powerhouse Trinidad and Tobago 1 – 0.  

 The win came courtesy of a Marzana Fiedtkou penalty corner conversion which ultimately decided the outcome of the game, as she continued her consistent goal scoring run. ….

