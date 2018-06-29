Sports

Sachin Singh to lead Guyana at CWI Regional Under-17

By Staff Writer
Under-17 Captain Sachin Singh

West Indies youth captain, Sachin Singh will lead Guyana team in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Tournament from July 8-18, in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to an official release from the Guyana Cricket Board yesterday, the squad of 21 which participated in the GCB Under-19 tournament was trimmed to 14, with Berbice’s Leon Swamy and Demerara’s Dwain Dick, as the only two new inclusions.

Singh, who had represented the West Indies at the Under-15 level, will have West Demerara all-rounder Andre Seepersaud as his deputy. Gevon Schultz, along with his skipper, were part of the team that participated in the 2017 edition of the tournament…..

