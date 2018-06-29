Sales Dept, Power Generation earn wins

Sales Department and Power Generation secured hard fought wins when the Banks DIH Limited ‘Michael Pereira’ Inter-Department Domino Championship continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Sales Department recorded an impressive 83 games to defeat the duo of Trisco and Security Department.

Trisco finished in the second position on 62 games and earned their berth to the next round, while the Security Department was eliminated after ending on 59.

In the other match, Power Generation amassed 76 games to overpower Maintenance and Rum Factory. Maintenance finished on 67 to clinch a berth in the next round, while Rum Factory was booted from the competition following a score of 64 games. The tournament continues on Wednesday July 4th at the same venue with another doubleheader.

Vehicle Workshop will battle Soft Drink Plant and Bottle Bond, while Power Generation will match skills with Wholesale Liquor and Sales Department. Maintenance and Trisco secured byes to the next round.