Sports

Chin, Joseph, Arjoon, Kahlil move into semis

By
Jason Ray – Kahlil won a thriller over his junior counterpart Shomari Wiltshire to move into the semis last evening (Royston Alkins photo)

Action in 2018 edition of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Banks DIH – Rainforest Waters Senior National Championships shifted gear last evening as the men’s semi-final places were decided. 

 The first quarterfinal match of the evening saw last year’s finalist, Richard Chin using his experience and the wall blissfully to put on an exhibition for the small crowd by defeating Robert Fernandes in straight sets. 

 Chin executed some smartly-placed shots to win the first set 11 – 6 and continued to make Fernandes work with little to show for it as he surrendered the next two sets 6-11,  6-11…..

By

