Guyana evens the score with Suriname at CARICOM b/ball C/ships

By Charwayne Walker

Guyana, led by Ray Victor’s brilliance, defeated host Suriname Thursday night at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall in Paramaribo.

The 6’1” guard Victor, who is based in the British Virgin Islands, scored the game-high 28 points with seven three pointers in the 83-72 points win.

Centre Shane Webster chipped in with 14 points and Anthony Moe, 12 points, with three treys.

Before Thursday night’s clash the two countries met five times at the CARICOM Basketball Confederation level. Suriname won the inaugural CBC contest in December of 1982 which was played at the National Arena in Kingston, Jamaica at the second CARICOM championships…..