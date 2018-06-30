Guyana men’s team reach first CARICOM b/ball final

Guyana secured an historic final’s berth in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) AmeriCup 2021 Caribbean Pre-Qualifiers, overcoming Barbados 76-71 yesterday at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall, Suriname.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the undefeated Guyanese, who now qualify for the AmeriCup tournament in 2019. They will now tackle the winner of the Suriname and Antigua and Barbuda match today in the final.

Ray Victor led the Guyanese with 25 points and six rebounds. He was assisted by Anthony Moe, who scored 17 points and had six rebounds and Stanton Rose who registered 15 points and seven rebounds…..