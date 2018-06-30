Hetmyer scores century as match ends in tame draw

ST JOHN’s, Antigua, CMC – Shimron Hetmyer hit a dashing century and captain Shamarh Brooks scored a half-century as the match between a President’s XI and Bangladesh predictably ended in a draw at Coolidge Cricket Ground yesterday.

After Bangladesh declared on their overnight score of 403 for eight, the President’s XI batted the entire final day, closing on 310 for eight.

Their efforts were led by Hetmyer and Brooks, who came to the rescue after they had lost three early wickets to be precariously placed at 55 for 3, following the quick dismissals of John Campbell and Shayne Moseley for ducks and Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 24.

The duo came together and shared a third-wicket partnership of 130 to carry the score to relative safety and avert a middle-order batting collapse.

By the time Brooks was dismissed, lbw to Shafiul Islam for 72, the score had reached 185.

His over three-hour stay at the crease lasted 152 balls and contained 12 boundaries.

Following Brooks’ dismissal, and the short stay of Jahmar Hamilton, Hetmyer then joined forces with Vishaul Singh to feature in a 53-run stand.

Hetmyer eventually lost his wicket, bowled by Abu Jayed Rahi for 123 to leave the President’s XI on 240 for six.

He faced 138 balls and struck 19 boundaries and one six during his 163-minute knock.

There was further lower order resistance from Singh (45) and Romario Shepherd, who made an unbeaten 26.

Jayed Rahi was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers taking 2-39 and he was ably supported by Islam who claimed 2-48.