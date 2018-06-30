Lee, Shariff favourites for today’s Marian Academy Chess competition

Marian Academy, following their `Chess in Schools’ initiative will today stage a chess competition from 09:00h-15:00h in the school’s auditorium, Carifesta Avenue.

For over six years the institution has been implementing the ‘Chess in School initiative as an extra curriculum activity for both the primary and secondary departments, a release from the school stated.

The `Chess in Schools’ initiative has been implemented in schools world-wide where chess is used as a sport and a tool to improve performance academically…..