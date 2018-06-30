Sports

WI A slide to 203-run defeat

By Staff Writer
Chandrapaul Hemraj

West Indies A ended the England A Tri-series winless after losing their final match to India A by 203 runs at Northampton yesterday.

India A were propelled to 354-6 from their 50 overs while West Indies A rolled over for a dismal 151 all out in 37.4 overs.

The subcontinent side, who had already booked their spot in the final, were rocked early when Chemar Holder removed Rishabah Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the fourth over but the Caribbean side failed to make further inroads…..

