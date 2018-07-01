Bravo brothers fire Hawks to comfortable win

TORONTO, Canada, CMC – Exiled Test left-hander Darren Bravo struck an explosive half-century while older brother Dwayne Bravo shone with the ball, to guide Winnipeg Hawks to a 46-run victory over Montreal Tigers in the second match of the Global T20 Canada here Friday.

Playing in the inaugural tournament at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, Hawks rallied to 203 for four off their 20 overs with Darren Bravo carving out 54.

His was one of two half-centuries as Australian Ben McDermott top-scored with 68, while West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons chipped in with 36 and South African David Miller, 35 not out.

Banned Australia opener David Warner perished cheaply for one with the score on six in the second over, bowled by Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Lalinga.

However, McDermott anchored two key half-century stands to revive the Hawks innings, putting on 69 for the second wicket with Simmons and 76 for the third with Bravo.

McDermott crunched seven fours and a six of 46 deliveries while Bravo belted three fours and five amazing sixes in a shot-filled 29-ball innings.

Bravo has remained on the fringes of West Indies cricket since his much-publicised falling out with the hierarchy and has not played for the Caribbean side in nearly two years.

In reply, Tigers lost former Windies star Dwayne Smith without scoring to the second ball of the innings and suffered a further setback when the other opener Sunil Narine (20) retired hurt on 16 on 25 for one.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza slammed a cameo 13-ball 30 while West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse and New Zealander George Worker chipped in with 26 apiece, but Tigers collapsed from 98 for two, losing four wickets for as many runs in the space of 14 deliveries.

Dwayne Bravo was key to the collapse, snaring three for 24 from his four overs of medium pace while Canada leg-spinner Junaid Siddiqui supported with three for 35.