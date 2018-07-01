Sports

Chin, Arjoon to square off in yet another final

-Fernandes, Fung – A – Fat to battle in female final

By
Richard Chin and Nyron Joseph during their exciting semi-final match last evening (Royston Alkins photo)

Action in the 2018 edition of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Banks DIH – Rainforest Waters Senior National Championships will conclude today with some exciting finals billed for the Georgetown Club Squash Courts. 

 The men’s category will see a repeat of last year’s final with Richard Chin and Alex Arjoon expected to present yet another treat for the sport’s followers. 

 Chin, en route to the final, displayed his superiority and experience over a younger competitor in Nyron Joseph to take the first set 11 – 5.

 His reflexes were something to admire and his superior skill level wore out Joseph who surrendered the next set 8-11. ….

