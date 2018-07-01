GFF dissolves GFA

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has dissolved the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), paving the way for the installation of an Interim Management Committee (IMC).

According to a release from the federation, “The Guyana Football Federation has taken the painfully imposed, but constitutionally obligatory, step of appointing an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to manage the affairs of the Georgetown Football Association effective June 29, 2018 until new elections are conducted in accordance with the Constitution of the GFA.”

Presently the GFA Executive Committee is headed by lawman Clifton Hicken…..