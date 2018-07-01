Sports

Guyana suffers first defeat at BHF series

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s female hockey yesterday suffered its first defeat in the Barbados Hockey Federation (BHF) 2018 International Women’s Hockey series going down 1-3 to Trinidad and Tobago. 

 It was a sweet revenge for the Twin Island Republic who were defeated by Guyana 0-1 in the earlier round. 

Scoring for Trinidad were Brianna Govia, Felica King and Brittney Hingh who scored in the 4th, 25th and 27th minutes respectively. Guyana, however, was able to pull one back in 49th minute when Princessa Wilkie converted a late field goal to give the Guyanese something to shout about. 

Guyana after three rounds is sitting on four points while Trinidad is the table toppers with six points while the host Barbados on one point after two matches. 

The series concludes today with Guyana playing their final match against Barbados from 9:00 hours while latter will face off against Trinidad from 15;45 hours to bring the curtains down on the tournament. 

