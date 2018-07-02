Sports

Arjoon, Fung – A – Fat retain senior squash titles 

Champ, Alex Arjoon (left) and Richard Chin back each other during the men’s final yesterday (Royston Alkins photo)

Defending champions Alex Arjoon and Mary Fung – A – Fat retained their individual male and female titles when  the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Banks DIH – Rainforest Waters Senior National Championships concluded at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts, yesterday.  

The men’s final saw a scrap between two highly tactical players, Arjoon and Richard Chin. 

The defending champion, Arjoon, drew first blood by controlling the tempo of the game to win the first set, 11 – 7.Chin, however, who sported his usual white headband, remarkably won the second set 11 – 8 after trailing 2-8…..

