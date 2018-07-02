Sports

Guyana defeat Antigua/Barbuda for first CARICOM men’s B/ball c/ships

By Staff Writer
CHAMPIONS! The Guyana men’s basketball team following their historic triumph over Antigua and Barbuda in the men’s team final of the CARICOM Basketball championships which ended Saturday night at the Anthony Nesty Stadium in Suriname.

History was created on Saturday as Guyana secured International Basketball Federation (FIBA) AmeriCup 2021 Caribbean Pre-Qualifiers championship, defeating Antigua and Barbuda 83-70 at the Anthony Nesty Sports Hall, Suriname.

Captain Stanton Rose led the Guyanese with figures of 23 points, seven rebounds. The next best scorer was Ray Victor with 13 points, six rebounds and six steals.

Contributing 12 points, six rebounds and six steals was Shane Webster, while Anthony Moe added 12 points, seven rebounds…..

