National Sports Commission congratulates CARICOM b/ball champs

The National Sports Commission has extended congratulations to the Guyana National Senior Men’s Basketball team on their historic win of the 2018 Caribbean Basketball Confederation Championship Tournament, held in Suriname.

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation, team head coach Mr. Junior Hercules, Dennis Clarke, assistant coach and team manger Mr. Nigel Hinds as well must be complemented on their robust programme which continues to develop our young and talented players.

All of Guyana at this time stands proud of our young champions!