Sports

Windies name squad for Bangladesh series

By Staff Editor

ST JOHN’S, Antigua,  CMC – West Indies selectors today named a 13-man squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting here Wednesday.

The side will be led again by Jason Holder and sees the return of Shimron Hetmyer who was ruled out of the squad for the recent third Test against Sri Lanka in Barbados through illness.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Devon Smith.

More in Sports

Guyana defeat Antigua/Barbuda for first CARICOM men’s B/ball c/ships

Russia stun Spain 4-3 on penalties to reach World Cup quarters

Spark missing but Croatia still advance to quarter-finals

Arjoon, Fung – A – Fat retain senior squash titles 

By

Dey is National Road Race Champion

By

Guyana’s female hockey team places second in BHF series 

Tucville in easy 9-0 defeat of Carmel

Pooran and King star for Windies B in win, Fletcher fires Royals to victory

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web