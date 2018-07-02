Windies name squad for Bangladesh series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies selectors today named a 13-man squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting here Wednesday.
The side will be led again by Jason Holder and sees the return of Shimron Hetmyer who was ruled out of the squad for the recent third Test against Sri Lanka in Barbados through illness.
SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Devon Smith.
