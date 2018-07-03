Sports

Baffling selection!

-West Indies selectors stick with Devon Smith for Bangladesh test series

By Staff Writer
Devendra Bishoo

In what can only be considered a bombshell selection and a backward step as well, the West Indies selectors have retained opening batsman Devon Smith in the 13-man side named for the opening test match against Bangladesh starting tomorrow.

Smith, who scored heavily in the regional series and was recalled by Cricket West Indies selectors for the just concluded series against Sri Lanka, had scores of 7, 20, 61, 1, 2 and 0 in the drawn three test series for a dismal average of 15.16 in six innings, where his runs scored totaled 91.

Despite his obvious failure, the selectors have stuck to their guns and included him against Bangladesh obviously hoping for him to come good against much weaker opposition…..

