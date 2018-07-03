Sports

Edghill focused on qualifying for the next Olympics

-After completing a stint in Portugal 

By
Chelsea Edghill

Chelsea Edghill, one of Guyana’s highly skilled female table tennis players, has her eyes keenly fixed on qualifying for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The twenty-year-old is currently in the United States completing her studies at Lindenwood University, majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Criminal Justice.

 While there she continues to craft her table tennis art which in the process, won her an astonishing eight titles in varying categories during a three-year period from 2015 to now. 

Those accomplishments in itself can serve to give a player from these parts the assurance and confidence of competing at the highest level, i.e. the Olympics Games. 

 Those feats also functioned to draw her closer to her dream of qualifying for the Tokyo Summer Games in two years’ time…..

More in Sports

Baffling selection!

Gilkes helps LTI repeat as U19 champs

Caricom Champs at last!

Permaul frustrated by selection policy of CWI

By

Belgium snatch 3-2 win over Japan to set up Brazil clash

Ethan Lee wins Marian Academy chess competition

Neymar dazzles and disappoints as Brazil reach World Cup quarters

Allen fireworks hand Windies B second straight win

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web