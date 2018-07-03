Edghill focused on qualifying for the next Olympics

Chelsea Edghill, one of Guyana’s highly skilled female table tennis players, has her eyes keenly fixed on qualifying for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The twenty-year-old is currently in the United States completing her studies at Lindenwood University, majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Criminal Justice.

While there she continues to craft her table tennis art which in the process, won her an astonishing eight titles in varying categories during a three-year period from 2015 to now.

Those accomplishments in itself can serve to give a player from these parts the assurance and confidence of competing at the highest level, i.e. the Olympics Games.

Those feats also functioned to draw her closer to her dream of qualifying for the Tokyo Summer Games in two years’ time…..