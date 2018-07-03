Sports

Ethan Lee wins Marian Academy chess competition

By Staff Writer
Winning bunch! The successful participants display their prizes at the end of the Marian Academy Chess Championships last Saturday.

Sixteen -year-old Ethan Lee cemented his place as one of the country’s best junior players by adding the Marian Academy chess competition to his list of wins last Saturday at the school’s auditorium.

Lee, who had won the St Stanislaus College Invitational Open tournament earlier this year, played undefeated in seven rounds of the Swiss system tournament played under the FIDE competitive rules and regulations to win the secondary division which attracted 38 students.

William Escarraga won the Primary School competition with six points   the same as Louis Da Silva while Ronan Lee tied with Bradley Walton, Joel Wong and Jamal Landry on five points each…..

More in Sports

Baffling selection!

Gilkes helps LTI repeat as U19 champs

Caricom Champs at last!

Permaul frustrated by selection policy of CWI

By

Belgium snatch 3-2 win over Japan to set up Brazil clash

Edghill focused on qualifying for the next Olympics

By

Neymar dazzles and disappoints as Brazil reach World Cup quarters

Allen fireworks hand Windies B second straight win

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web