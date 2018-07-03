Ethan Lee wins Marian Academy chess competition

Sixteen -year-old Ethan Lee cemented his place as one of the country’s best junior players by adding the Marian Academy chess competition to his list of wins last Saturday at the school’s auditorium.

Lee, who had won the St Stanislaus College Invitational Open tournament earlier this year, played undefeated in seven rounds of the Swiss system tournament played under the FIDE competitive rules and regulations to win the secondary division which attracted 38 students.

William Escarraga won the Primary School competition with six points the same as Louis Da Silva while Ronan Lee tied with Bradley Walton, Joel Wong and Jamal Landry on five points each…..