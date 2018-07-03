Gilkes helps LTI repeat as U19 champs

Linden Technical Institute (LTI) repeated as U19 champs while Kwakwani and Marian Academy successfully defended their U16 and girls titles respectively when the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) concluded on Sunday.

Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, LTI edged fellow Linden unit Mackenzie High School 96-93. The division’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), Jamal Gilkes accumulated a monstrous double-double of 27 points and 28 rebounds to ensure the title remained in his team’s grasp.

He was assisted by Daniel Lee, the top scorer of the clash, with important figures of 32 points and eight rebounds…..