Permaul frustrated by selection policy of CWI

By
Veerasammy Permaul put his all into his bowling yesterday and was rewarded with figures of 6-42 as Guyana fought back against the Windward Islands. (Orlando Charles photo)

Out of favour left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul is frustrated by being overlooked in the West Indies set up for the longest while.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, the 28-year-old Berbician said that it was distressing that he was unable to make it to any regional team despite constantly being among the top bowlers in the region.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) currently has selected four teams namely, the senior test side, An A team currently in England, A B team currently in Canada and the CWI President’s XI which played a warm up game against Bangladesh.

A total of over 50 players representing the Caribbean and Permaul is not one of them…..

