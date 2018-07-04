Bravo leads Hawks win, Gayle fails again in Knights victory

TORONTO, Canada, CMC – Dwayne Bravo produced a solid all-round effort to hand Winnipeg Hawks their second victory but superstar Chris Gayle failed for the straight straight game though his Vancouver Knight also posted their second win, in the Global T20 Canada league here Monday.

Playing at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, Hawks defeated Toronto Nationals by 56 runs while in the second match of the double-header, Knights got the better of Montreal Tigers by 18 runs.

In the opening encounter, Hawks rallied to 164 for six off their 20 overs, with captain Bravo hitting 41 from 31 balls and fellow West Indies and Trinidadian batsman Lendl Simmons top-scoring with 44.

Yet again, banned Australian opener David Warner failed, falling for one with as many on the board but Simmons struck four fours and three sixes in a 34-ball knock as he helped add 77 for the second wicket with Ben McDermott (25) and repair the innings.

Simmons and Darren Bravo (0) fell in the space of seven balls as Hawks lost three wickets for two runs in the space of eight balls to slump to 80 for four in the 11th, but Dwayne Bravo arrived to lash a pair of fours and four sixes, to add rally the innings late on.

West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams picked up two for 33 from his four overs.

In reply, Trinidadian Tion Webster grabbed four for 22 with his medium pace as Nationals crumbled to 108 all out in the 18th over.

Former Windies speedster Fidel Edwards claimed Man-of-the-Match honours with a brilliant spell of two for eight from four overs while Dwayne Bravo finished with two for 23 with his medium pace.

New Zealander Anton Devcich top-scored with 34 while Kieron Pollard got 25 and Windies teammate Johnson Charles, 22.

Gayle, meanwhile, perished for just four as Knights reached 166 for six off their 20 overs, after being sent in.

His opening partner Evin Lewis (16) and Andre Russell (13), both also Windies teammates, failed with the bat as well but South African Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 83 from 56 balls to bail his side out.

Tigers then lost Dwayne Smith to the first ball of the innings as they were dismissed for148 with two balls remaining, with left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell finishing with two for 37.