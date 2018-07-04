Sports

CPL tickets available online

By Staff Writer

Tickets are now available for the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) games in Guyana.  According to the CPL website, tickets are available for all five of Guyana Amazon Warriors’ (GAW) home matches, billed for the Providence National Stadium.

Tickets were listed at the website www.cplt20.com between USD 15-30 dollars with Grass Mound priced at $15, Orange Stand $20, Red Stand $25 and Green Stand $30.

Despite tickets being available on the website, when contacted, a representative from the GAW said tickets were not available at the Office right now nor could she give a date as to when sales will start…..

