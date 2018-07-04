Providence Stadium to stage five group games

(CPL) The fixtures for the Guyana leg of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League have now been confirmed, with five group games set to take place in the country, an increase from the four group matches that were played in Guyana in 2017. These matches will be hosted at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, home of the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The first game sees a clash of the Warriors vs the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots led by Chris Gayle on Thursday August 9th. They will then take on the St Lucia Stars and Barbados Tridents before they go on their travels to play away matches before returning home for two massive matches against current champions, Trinbago Knight Riders, and last year’s fourth place finishers, Jamaica Tallawahs. This split means that Guyana Amazon Warriors fans can look forward to two home legs this year. Speaking about the increase in matches from last season Hero CPL’s CEO, Damien O’Donohoe said: “We are delighted to confirm that there will be five home games for the Amazon Warriors in 2018. The Hero CPL has always had fantastic support from the Guyanese people and the Government. We can’t wait to see sellout crowds once again.”

Young and upcoming Guyana and West Indies Player, Keemo Paul, of the Guyana Amazon Warriors said: “I can’t wait to get going for the 2018 Hero CPL and I know that the Guyanese cricket loving public will show us great support. Having five home matches at Providence will be a huge boost for us this year as we know home conditions well. A sell-out crowd will only help us as we look to bring the Hero CPL title to Guyana.”

Fixture dates:

Thurs 9 Aug – Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Providence Stadium, 6pm

Sat 11 Aug – Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Stars, Providence Stadium, 4pm

Sun 12 Aug – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, Providence Stadium, 6pm

Sat 8 Sept – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs, Providence Stadium, 8pm

Sun 9 Sept – Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, Providence Stadium, 6pm