Sports

Sleepin Hotel, 711 Beverage Depot and Atlantic Marine Supplies support for b/building c/ships

By Staff Writer
Sleepin Hotel, 711 Beverage Depot and Atlantic Marine Supplies are some of the latest entities that have signed on to help shoulder the weight of expenses for the flagship event of the federation on July 15. Pictured is President, Coel Marks receiving sponsorship from (right) Clifton Bacchus (Sleepin Hotel), Ron Amos (711 Beverage Depot) and Fiona Sukhdeo from Atlantic Marine Supplies.

The National Seniors Championship scheduled for July 15 at Parc Rayne Inn, Houston is fast approaching. It is now crunch time for the athletes and the bodybuilding federation.

Executive members of the body are working assiduously with corporate Guyana to help offset expenses for the event and subsequent incentives for the gladiators.

President, Coel Marks told Stabroek Sport recently that the Trophy Stall, Zoon Online Shopping, Atlantic Marine Supplies, 711 Beverage Depot (Pet Boys) and Sleepin Hotel are some of the latest entities that have signed on to help shoulder the weight…..

