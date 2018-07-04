Sports

WI must win series against Bangladesh for selectors’ sake

By

The West Indies senior team as well as its selectors will have their hands full and pressure piled up on them to win the two-test series against Bangladesh which starts today, especially since the selectors are already under fire for their decisions.

The move to retain Devon Smith and Miguel Cummins in the 13-man squad named for the series, shows the faith the selectors have in the two who were the weakest links in the side but afforded the chance to play all three tests against Sri Lanka.

Smith scored 91 runs at an average of just over 15, less than fast bowler Kemar Roach while Cummins claimed only three wickets at an average of 73 after sending down 77.4 overs…..

