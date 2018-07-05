Sports

Eastman to defend Malta Supreme title Saturday

By Staff Writer
Hamzah Eastman

Team Cocos’ Hamza Eastman is set to defend his title when the top riders in the country converge on the inner circuit of the National Park for the eight annual Hassan Mohammed organised Banks DIH Malta Supreme 11-race cycling meet this Saturday.

Eastman secured the title last year after completing the 35-lap feature event in a time of one hour and 21 minutes but this year it will be an uphill task for the talented wheelsman.

Eastman returned from the United States circuit with PSL’s Romello Crawford and Evolution’s Raynauth Jeffrey all of whom had good showings in the recent National Cycling championships…..

More in Sports

CPL Playoffs head to Guyana

By

Bangladesh 43 all out as Roach bags 5-8

Federer, Serena cruise into Wimbledon third round

Survivors Belgium brace for Brazil challenge

Guyana set to field largest contingent of athletes at upcoming CAC Games 

By

Steely Uruguay ready for Mbappe-fired France

Brooks, pacers put Windies A in command

Brazil v Belgium

Brazil v Belgium

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web