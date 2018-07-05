Eastman to defend Malta Supreme title Saturday

Team Cocos’ Hamza Eastman is set to defend his title when the top riders in the country converge on the inner circuit of the National Park for the eight annual Hassan Mohammed organised Banks DIH Malta Supreme 11-race cycling meet this Saturday.

Eastman secured the title last year after completing the 35-lap feature event in a time of one hour and 21 minutes but this year it will be an uphill task for the talented wheelsman.

Eastman returned from the United States circuit with PSL’s Romello Crawford and Evolution’s Raynauth Jeffrey all of whom had good showings in the recent National Cycling championships…..