Guyana set to field largest contingent of athletes at upcoming CAC Games 

A contingent of 87 athletes is set to represent Guyana at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Barranquilla, Colombia from July 19 to August 3, 2018.

It is the largest number of athletes from South America’s only English-speaking country to ever appear at the games and the quest is obviously to collect Guyana’s most significant medal count.

“This is the largest contingent we have ever had attend the CAC Games,” Chef-de-Mission, Dion Nurse told Stabroek Sports during a recent interview. ….