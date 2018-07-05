Sports

Lewis, Allicock step up preparations for CAC Games

By Staff Writer

South American Games bronze medalists, Colin Lewis and Keevin Allicock have their hard hats on, putting in work in the gym ahead of the Centra America and Caribbean (CAC) Games scheduled for Barranquilla, Colombia from July 19 to August 3.

The two standout fighters with their respective coaches, Terrence Poole and Sebert Blake are working on chinks in their armour.

According to Poole, timing and accuracy are the main focus being worked on with the light welterweight Lewis. “I think if he was a bit more accurate with his punches at the South American Games he would have done better than the bronze medal”…..

More in Sports

CPL Playoffs head to Guyana

By

Bangladesh 43 all out as Roach bags 5-8

Federer, Serena cruise into Wimbledon third round

Survivors Belgium brace for Brazil challenge

Guyana set to field largest contingent of athletes at upcoming CAC Games 

By

Steely Uruguay ready for Mbappe-fired France

Brooks, pacers put Windies A in command

Eastman to defend Malta Supreme title Saturday

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web