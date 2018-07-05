Lewis, Allicock step up preparations for CAC Games

South American Games bronze medalists, Colin Lewis and Keevin Allicock have their hard hats on, putting in work in the gym ahead of the Centra America and Caribbean (CAC) Games scheduled for Barranquilla, Colombia from July 19 to August 3.

The two standout fighters with their respective coaches, Terrence Poole and Sebert Blake are working on chinks in their armour.

According to Poole, timing and accuracy are the main focus being worked on with the light welterweight Lewis. “I think if he was a bit more accurate with his punches at the South American Games he would have done better than the bronze medal”…..