Ambris announces return with classy 128

BECKENHAM, England, CMC – Fit-again stroke-maker Sunil Ambris forced his way back into reckoning for a senior team call-up with his sixth first class hundred but India A fought back courtesy of a Prithvi Shaw century, on the second day of the opening four-day “Test” here Thursday.

The 25-year-old Ambris stroked an accomplished 128 as West Indies A, resuming on 148 for three in their first innings, piled up 383 all out at Kent County Ground.

Captain Shamarh Brooks converted his overnight 51 into 91 while Test all-rounder Raymon Reifer chipped in with 52.

However, Windies A saw their handsome lead of 250 quickly dissipate as the 18-year-old Shaw hammered a whirlwind unbeaten 101 to lift India to 159 without loss at the close.

A right-hander who led India at the recent ICC Youth World Cup, Shaw smashed an amazing 18 fours and a six off just 74 deliveries.

His opening partner Mayank Agarwal was nearly reduced to being a spectator but he too chimed in with 56 not out off 71 balls with 11 boundaries.

India A trail by 91 runs heading into Friday’s penultimate day.

Earlier, Ambris and Brooks had extended their fourth wicket stand to 152, as Windies A flourished in the morning session.

Ambris, resuming the day on 24, faced 165 balls in a shade over four hours at the crease and struck 20 fours while Brooks perished with three figures in sight, after hitting 16 fours and a six in a knock spanning 177 deliveries and just under four hours.

For Ambris, the knock was significant. He had two forgettable Tests in New Zealand last December when he also broke his arm and Thursday’s outing represented only his seventh innings since recovering from the injury.

Wicketkeeper Devon Thomas perished cheaply for 10 but Ambris found an ally in Reifer to add a further 72 for the sixth wicket and further bolster the innings.

The left-handed Reifer faced 100 balls in nearly 2-3/4 hours and counted six boundaries.

Once Ambris was taken at the wicket off seamer Navdeep Saini (2-78), West Indies lost their last five wickets for 42 runs, with new-ball bowler Ankit Rajpoot finishing with four for 76.