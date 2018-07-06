Arjoon, Fung – A – Fat charting different courses 

Alex Arjoon and Mary Fung-A-Fat retained their respective Senior National Squash titles a few days ago and are keen to continue their careers along entirely different paths.

Arjoon, the number one player in the country, is focused on remaining in Guyana to develop his new business venture, which in the recent past has seen him forgo the opportunity of playing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He has also indicated to Stabroek Sport that he would not be participating in the upcoming Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC) scheduled for Columbia from July 19th to August 3rd. ….