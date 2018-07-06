Sports

Bissan’s Trading sponsorship for Malteenoes Cricket Academy

By Staff Writer
Bissoon Singh of Bissan’s Trading presenting the sponsorship cheque for the Malteenoes Cricket Academy to MSC PRO Sean Devers

Bissan’s Trading has come on board the sponsorship team for this year’s Malteenoes Cricket Academy which commences on July 23.

 “This is a great concept and I know how much the youngsters will learn from this and hopefully some players from this Academy will go on to play at the highest level,” said Bissoon Singh, the proprietor of Bissan’s Trading.

The Malteenoes Cricket Academy will cater for both boys and girls between the ages of 6-13 and 14-18. ….

More in Sports

Gabriel fireworks leave Bangladesh reeling

Ambris announces return with classy 128

Arjoon, Fung – A – Fat charting different courses 

By

Defending Champ Muguruza suffers shock defeat Nadal, Djokovic advance

VAR: World Cup lets technology genie out of the bottle

‘Dynamic’ motocross challenge set for July 29 

Fernandes hopeful of regaining Junior CASA title 

By

Uruguay tight-lipped on Cavani injury before France clash

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web