Bissan’s Trading sponsorship for Malteenoes Cricket Academy

Bissan’s Trading has come on board the sponsorship team for this year’s Malteenoes Cricket Academy which commences on July 23.

“This is a great concept and I know how much the youngsters will learn from this and hopefully some players from this Academy will go on to play at the highest level,” said Bissoon Singh, the proprietor of Bissan’s Trading.

The Malteenoes Cricket Academy will cater for both boys and girls between the ages of 6-13 and 14-18. ….