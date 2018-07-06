Nationals kick off 27 July

-Bartica Zone scheduled for July 13 – 15

With the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship slated to kick-off its second edition of the Bartica Zone, the organisers of the National Championships, Three Peat Promotions, have released the official list of teams for this year’s event.

The winner of the Bartica Championship, which is scheduled for July 13th-15th, will join the other 15 teams which have already qualified for the most prestigious title in ‘street-ball’. Last year’s Bartica representative was River View, who defeated the Police in a thrilling finale.

According to an official release, “Bartica, which saw its inaugural competition played last year, will be represented by the winner of their zone scheduled to be played from July 13-15 in the Mining Community. ….