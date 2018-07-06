Sports

Winners of Bartica Independence Cup Tournament receive prize monies

By Staff Writer

The top three finishers in the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Independence Cup Football Tournament were presented with their prize monies by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Mil Ballers emerged as the champions of the event, which ran from May 13th to June 27th, and for their accomplishment pocketed $100,000.

Lazio finished as the runners-up, while River View copped the third spot. The two teams collected $75,000 and $50,000, respectively…..

More in Sports

Gabriel fireworks leave Bangladesh reeling

Ambris announces return with classy 128

Arjoon, Fung – A – Fat charting different courses 

By

Defending Champ Muguruza suffers shock defeat Nadal, Djokovic advance

VAR: World Cup lets technology genie out of the bottle

‘Dynamic’ motocross challenge set for July 29 

Bissan’s Trading sponsorship for Malteenoes Cricket Academy

Fernandes hopeful of regaining Junior CASA title 

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web