Winners of Bartica Independence Cup Tournament receive prize monies

The top three finishers in the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Independence Cup Football Tournament were presented with their prize monies by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Mil Ballers emerged as the champions of the event, which ran from May 13th to June 27th, and for their accomplishment pocketed $100,000.

Lazio finished as the runners-up, while River View copped the third spot. The two teams collected $75,000 and $50,000, respectively…..