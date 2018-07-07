Fitness Express to sponsor national b/building c/ships

Fitness Express has once again answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI).

The long standing benefactor of the federation has once again agreed to be a platinum sponsor of the annual National Senior Championships scheduled for next Sunday evening at the Parc Rayne Banquet Hall in Houston.

During a simple ceremony recently at the entity’s 47 John and Sheriff Streets location, representative, Darren McDonald presented a cheque for a substantial sum to GBBFFI’s Vice President, Seeon Satrohan…..