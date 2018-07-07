Shaw, Samarth lead run riot as Windies endure chastening day

BECKENHAM, England, CMC – Teenaged opener Prithvi Shaw missed out on a double hundred while Ravikumar Samarth struck a century of his own, as India A turned the tables on West Indies A, leaving the Caribbean side facing a tricky final day of the opening four-day “Test”.

Resumingyesterday’s penultimate day at Kent County Ground on 159 without loss in their second innings, India A batted audaciously to make a bold statement, piling up a massive 536 for four at the close.

The 18-year-old Shaw, 101 not out at the start, carried on to make a better than run-a-ball 188 while Samarth stroked an attractive 137.

Captain Karun Nair supported with 77 not out while opener Mayank Agarwal added 12 to his overnight 56, before being dismissed.

The day in the field proved a chastening one for West Indies A and seamer Sherman Lewis was the only bowler to come away with any real success, taking two for 100.

Having led India A by 250 runs on first innings, Windies A saw that advantage completely eviscerated and are now behind by 286 runs heading into Saturday’s final day.

Lewis plucked out Agarwal in the morning’s fourth over but any hopes of quick success were then dashed as Shaw and Samarth combined in a dashing 158-run second wicket partnership.

All told, Shaw struck 28 fours and a pair of sixes in an innings which required only 169 deliveries and lasted just short of 4-1/4 hours.

Samarth, meanwhile, faced 202 balls in nearly 5-1/4 hours and counted 14 fours, helping to take India A to lunch on 289 for one.

Unbeaten on 160 at the interval, Shaw became Lewis’s second wicket and only one of the second session as Samarth, on 35 not out, found an ally in Nair to put on a further 166 for the third wicket and turn the screws on Windies A.

Samarth was on 90 at tea with India A on 415 for two, and comfortably brought up three figures in the final session.

When the 25-year-old Nair finally departed, Nair pressed home India A’s advantage in an innings comprising eight fours and spanning 134 balls and nearly four hours.