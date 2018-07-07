Sports

Third monthly boxing competition to be held today

By Staff Writer
Sebert Blake

The third in a series of U-16 semi-monthly competitions geared towards sharpening the tools of pugilists ahead of next month’s Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Tournament will box off today at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis from 13:00hrs.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, for the first time boxers from the Hand in Gloves Gym in Mahdia will be putting their talents on display in the city.

Simon Pures from gyms like Forgotten Youth Foundation, Harpy Eagles, Young Achievers, Vergenoegen, Carryl, Rose Hall Jammers and Pocket Rocket will also be in the ring…..

