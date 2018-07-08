Sports

Dennis nets hat trick in Buxton’s rout of Dolphin

By Staff Writer
Action between South Ruimveldt and Dolphin Secondary in the Girls Section of the ExxonMobil U14 Championship at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue yesterday.

Buxton, Chase Academy and St. John’s College were among the teams to seal quarterfinal berths in the Boys Division, when the ExxonMobil U14 Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

 Buxton crushed Dolphin 6-1. Tyrice Dennis bagged a hat-trick in the 12th, 18th and 40th minute, while Olashi Primo, Samuel Garnett and Akeem Cole scored in the 23rd, 31st and 45th minute each.

 For the loser, Jaquan Cole netted in the 45th minute. Meanwhile, Chase Academy dismissed Vergenoegen 5-3…..

