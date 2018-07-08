GCB latest to call out CWI on selection policy

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) became the latest body to pin point the selection choices of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

In a statement by the GCB earlier this week, it stated “The Guyana Cricket Board wishes to express its profound disappointment with the totally illogical selection decisions of the current Cricket West Indies Selection Committee.”

This comes on the heels of the decision by CWI to put Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul, both Guyanese on the bench while persisting with consistent failures…..