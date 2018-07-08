Hand-in-Hand donates trophies for Caribbean boxing tournament

Hand in Hand Insurance Company has agreed to partner with the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) ahead of next month’s Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Tournament.

During a press briefing on Friday, Director of Hand-in-Hand Insurance and Manager of Fire, Howard Cox, presented four large trophies to President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle.

The trophies will be awarded to the Best boxers in the male (junior) and schoolboy and the female (junior) and school girl categories at the third edition of the international event slated for August 17-19…..