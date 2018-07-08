Sports

Junior, senior C/bean TT c/ships set for Dom Rep/J/ca respectively 

By

Guyana’s Junior and Senior Table Tennis Players are set for a packed summer where the national racket wielders will participate in the Caribbean Mini and Pre – Cadet Championships and the 60th (senior) Caribbean Championships respectively. 

Both Championships, according to the IFFT website are set to serve off from August 26 – 31 in the Dominican Republic (Mini and Pre-Cadet) and September 23 – 29 in Jamaica (Senior). 

The sport’s world governing body also informed of the itinerary for the junior’s which will include the boys’ and girls’ team events along with the boys’ and girls’ singles, boys’ and girls’ doubles and mixed doubles categories. ….

More in Sports

Croatia end Russia’s World Cup dream on penalties

Confident England reach first World Cup semi-final in 28 years

Our apprenticeship started in Suriname, our glory was celebrated in Suriname

Mc Kay tops field in Malta Supreme feature event

World Cup football no longer predictable

Hand-in-Hand donates trophies for Caribbean boxing tournament

GCB latest to call out CWI on selection policy

Blackwood fifty helps Windies A frustrate India

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web