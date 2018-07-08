Junior, senior C/bean TT c/ships set for Dom Rep/J/ca respectively 

Guyana’s Junior and Senior Table Tennis Players are set for a packed summer where the national racket wielders will participate in the Caribbean Mini and Pre – Cadet Championships and the 60th (senior) Caribbean Championships respectively.

Both Championships, according to the IFFT website are set to serve off from August 26 – 31 in the Dominican Republic (Mini and Pre-Cadet) and September 23 – 29 in Jamaica (Senior).

The sport’s world governing body also informed of the itinerary for the junior’s which will include the boys’ and girls’ team events along with the boys’ and girls’ singles, boys’ and girls’ doubles and mixed doubles categories. ….