Our apprenticeship started in Suriname, our glory was celebrated in Suriname

By Charwayne Walker

Suriname was where it all started.

Some 61 years ago, in May, 1957, a British Guiana basketball team, led by playwright Ken Corsbie, managed by Claude Vieira and coached by Clairmonte Taitt, made its inaugural tour to neighbours Suriname.

The team played two matches against the top Suriname clubs China Little Devils and Independent.

Against China Little Devils, the British Guiana lost 48 -73 with Deryck ‘Bull’ Burnett top scoring for British Guiana with 22 points. The tourists also lost to Suriname champs Independent by 49 points to 68. Strangely enough Suriname was the host when the first male and female basketball clubs from British Guiana made their debut international tours…..