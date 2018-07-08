Sports

Vehicle Workshop, Sales Department reach semis

By Staff Writer

Vehicle Workshop and Sales Department secured impressive wins to seal their semi-final spots when the Michael Pereira Inter-Department Dominoes Championships continued on Friday at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

Vehicle Workshop tallied an impressive score of 86 games, defeating the duo of Trisco and Wholesale Liquor.

Trisco earned their place to next round after finishing on 75 games, while Wholesale Liquor ended on 65 games and was eliminated from the competition…..

